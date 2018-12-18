Jets put Rishard Matthews on injured reserve

Getty Images

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews will not play in the final two weeks of the season.

The Jets announced on Tuesday that Matthews has been placed on injured reserve. He hurt his hamstring in last Saturday’s loss to the Texans.

Matthews opened the season with the Titans, but asked for and received his release in late September. He signed with the Jets in October and caught two passes for 13 yards in five appearances for his new team.

The Jets filled the roster spot by signing tackle Eric Smith off of the Patriots practice squad. Smith spent time on the Dolphins active roster and practice squad last season, so he’s a stint with the Bills away from filling his AFC East bingo card.