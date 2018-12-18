Jon Gruden emotional about possible Oakland finale

Getty Images

When Jon Gruden took the Raiders head coaching job this year, he knew that the team would be abandoning Oakland for Las Vegas for the 2020 season, but that apparently doesn’t make it any easier to leave town.

A lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland last week was met by the Raiders pulling their offer to play at the Coliseum in 2019 and opened the door to a variety of options for their home field next season. It also means that next Monday’s game against the Broncos might be the NFL’s swan song in Oakland, although Gruden expressed hope Monday that the team can delay the end of pro football in the city as long as possible.

Gruden reiterated that he hopes the Raiders stay put next season and that he gets emotional enough about the prospect of leaving that he doesn’t “want to start crying about a stadium.”

“It’s a real football stadium,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “It’s dirt, grass, it’s got tradition. It’s where some of the best games in the history of football have been played. It’s where some of the best players in the history of the world have played football games.”

Gruden suggested the team will “sauce up a video” for players to watch the night before they face the Broncos in order to share the tradition they will be bringing to an end on Monday or in a year from now.