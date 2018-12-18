Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler out of practice for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers feel there’s a “legitimate chance” that wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler will play against the Ravens on Saturday, but they weren’t on the practice field Tuesday.

According to multiple reports from Chargers practice, neither Allen nor Ekeler were on the field during the portion of the session open to the media.

Allen injured his hip in last Thursday’s victory over the Chiefs. Ekeler did not play in the game because of a concussion and a neck injury.

The Chargers did have running back Melvin Gordon on the practice field again on Tuesday. He’s missed the last two games with a knee injury, but has proclaimed himself ready to return to action for the game against Baltimore.