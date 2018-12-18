Lamar Miller injury could lead to D’Onta Foreman’s return to lineup

Getty Images

The Texans activated running back D'Onta Foreman from the physically unable to perform list two weeks ago, but he hasn’t played in either of the team’s games since his return to the active roster.

That could change against the Eagles this weekend. Lamar Miller injured his ankle in last Saturday’s win over the Jets and Foreman would join Alfred Blue as backfield options in the event Miller can’t go this weekend.

Foreman tore his Achilles over a year ago and has not played in a game since then. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien shared what he’ll be looking for from Foreman if he returns to action this week.

“Obviously, good vision,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Good knowledge of how the play’s being blocked, decisive running. Continuing to improve in his knowledge of pass protection. Just good, solid play. Take care of the ball, No. 1.”

Whoever does the running, the Texans will be looking for more production on the ground than the 47 yards they managed against the Jets.