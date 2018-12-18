Lions put Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve

Getty Images

‘Tis the season for jamming your injured reserve list as full of players as possible, to protect more players for the future.

The Lions joined the parade Tuesday, putting rookie defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand on IR, and promoted defensive tackle John Atkins from their practice squad to take his place on the active roster.

Hand suffered a sprained MCL and was carted off two weeks ago against Arizona. He had three sacks this season, a promising start for a team in flux along the line.

The Lions traded next year’s third-round pick in a deal with the Patriots to take him in the fourth round this year.

Atkins, an undrafted rookie from Georgia, was in camp with the Patriots earlier this year. They also signed wide receiver Brandon Reilly to the practice squad.