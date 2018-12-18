Melvin Gordon ready to “knock off some rust”

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is excited to get back this week, even if it is against the Ravens and one of the league’s top run defenses.

That’s because he has games beyond this week on his mind, as the Chargers plan for the postseason.

“It’s going to be tough,” Gordon said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “But we’re going to go out there and knock off some rust and get myself ready for the playoffs.”

Gordon has missed the last three games with an MCL sprain, and was close to returning last week against the Chiefs. He worked out before the game, but his lobbying efforts on coach Anthony Lynn were unsuccessful.

“He was just trying to look out for what’s best for me and what’s best for the team,” Gordon said. “He felt it would be selfish to put me out there and something potentially happens and [they] lose me for the rest of the year.”

The Chargers have qualified for the postseason, making do with rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome while Gordon and backup Austin Ekeler (neck) were out.

Gordon said he was “not 100 percent, obviously,” but that he felt well enough to play, and that’s a huge step for the Chargers as they enter the games that start in two weeks.