Mike Tomlin hopes for “productive Wednesday” for James Conner

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner practiced for the first time in two weeks last Friday, but he ultimately missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

While that return to practice was a sign of progress, it’s not enough for the team to make firm plans about Conner’s return to action against the Saints this week. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Conner was in the facility getting treatment and that the team was looking forward to another positive step on the field Wednesday.

“Hopefully that sets the stage for a productive Wednesday and we’ll go on from there,” Tomlin said, via PennLive.com. “And we’ll let the amount of work that he’s able to do and the effectiveness of that work be our guide. And we’ll make those decisions at the appropriate time as we push toward game time.”

Conner’s absence didn’t stop the Steelers from beating the Patriots as rookie running back Jaylen Samuels stepped up with 172 yards of offense. The next couple of days will provide some hints about whether he’ll have Conner’s company against the league’s stingiest run defense.