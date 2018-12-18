NFLPA can’t say anything about Eric Reid, without his authorization

AP Images

In response to the suspicions of Panthers safety Eric Reid that he’s been targeted for random PED testing that isn’t really random, some have criticized the NFL Players Association for not saying anything. But here’s the thing: The NFLPA can’t say anything.

PFT has requested comment from the union, and the only comment is “no comment.” The league likewise can’t say anything, due to the confidentiality that applies to the PED policy. But here’s the thing: Reid can affirmatively waive his confidentiality rights and direct the union and the league to release all information regarding his PED testing.

Reid also can direct the union to pursue a grievance on his behalf regarding his belief that he’s being “randomly” selected for PED testing in a way that isn’t truly random. (The union also can pursue such a grievance on his own, if it becomes aware of evidence of wrongdoing.)

Unless and until Reid takes advantage of his ability to authorize disclosure of information regarding his PED testing or chooses to pursue a grievance, three specific explanations potentially apply to the situation: (1) Reid has been specifically and deliberately targeted for six or more “random” PED tests, which would be one of the biggest NFL scandals in recent years; (2) Reid hasn’t actually been randomly tested as many times as he claims he has been tested (which is possible); or (3) Reid’s tests, however many there have been, are the result of the legitimate application of the random testing process.

No one will know more unless and until Reid chooses to authorize the release of information or pursue a formal grievance. Unless and until he does, there’s really nothing more to say.