Packers place Aaron Jones on IR, sign Allen Lazard

The Packers placed running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Jones injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

He finishes his season with 133 carries for 728 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 26 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers signed receiver Allen Lazard from the Jaguars’ practice squad to take Jones’ roster spot.

Lazard signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in the spring. The Jaguars waived him out of the preseason.

He made four catches for 46 yards in the preseason.