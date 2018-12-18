Packers will place Kenny Clark on IR

Getty Images

The Packers will place nose tackle Kenny Clark on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Clark was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bears with an elbow injury. He does not need surgery, per Pelissero.

Clark, a first-round pick in 2016, had a breakout season. He made 55 tackles, six sacks. two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Clark missed only one game his first two seasons when he made 76 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Undrafted free agent Tyler Lancaster started for Clark on Sunday and played in a season-high 85 percent of the defensive snaps. Lancaster earned a promotion to the active roster from the practice squad Oct. 6.