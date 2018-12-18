Pete Carroll on Nick Mullens: “He’s a really good football player”

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has seen San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens play against his team twice in the last three weeks.

Mullens led the 49ers to a 26-23 overtime win over Seattle on Sunday, snapping a streak of 10 straight victories by Seattle that began with the NFC Championship game victory in January 2013. That performance following a 400-yard passing day against the Seahawks just two weeks before.

The two performances have left Carroll impressed by the man who began the year as the 49ers’ third-string quarterback

“He’s good. He’s a good player,” Carroll said on Monday. “Twice in the last three or four weeks with the guy… he’s a really good football player. We hit him, we chased him, he’s accurate, he’s poised, his arm’s plenty good enough, accuracy was there and I thought he’s just good. They’re fortunate to have a guy come out of the depth chart there to come out and play like that. He’s a good ball player.”

Mullens completed 20 of 29 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers. This comes two weeks after Mullen completed 30 of 48 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in his first meeting with the Seahawks. It was just the 12th team Seattle allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for 400 yards in franchise history.

Mullens is helped the 49ers win three games in the last six weeks, including two straight against Denver and Seattle. He’s played well routinely during his six starts and has shown the 49ers they at least have a competent backup for the future behind Jimmy Garoppolo.