Raiders put Gabe Jackson on IR, waive Emmanuel Lamur

The Raiders played without both of their starting guards in Week 15 and at least one of them won’t be back for either of the final two games of the season.

Oakland announced that right guard Gabe Jackson has been placed on injured reserve. Jackson is dealing with an elbow injury while left guard Kelechi Osemele missed the loss to the Bengals with a toe injury.

Jackson is signed for three more seasons in Oakland and has started 72 games for the Raiders over his five NFL seasons.

The Raiders also announced that they have waived linebacker Emmanuel Lamur. Lamur signed with the team as a free agent this offseason and had 13 tackles in nine games with the team.

Defensive back Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Gabe Wright were promoted from the practice squad to move the roster back to 53 players.