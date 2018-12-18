Rams cut return man Pharoh Cooper

Getty Images

Last year, Pharoh Cooper was an All-Pro return man. This year, Cooper is out of work.

The Rams announced today that they have cut Cooper, whose kickoff return and punt return averages have both declined this season as he’s missed most of the year with an ankle injury.

When Cooper hasn’t been playing, the Rams have used JoJo Natson to return punts and Blake Countess to return kickoffs, and they will presumably continue in those rules.

Cooper will now go on waivers, where it wouldn’t be surprising to see another team pick him up. The Rams haven’t announced a player they’ve acquired to replace Cooper.