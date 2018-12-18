Report: Rams signing C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

The Rams think running back Todd Gurley will be OK to keep playing as he deals with knee inflammation, but they are without backup Malcolm Brown due to his own injury and they reportedly made a move to shore up their depth on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing C.J. Anderson to their 53-man roster. The Rams haven’t announced anything, but they cleared a roster spot on Tuesday when they waived kick returner Pharoh Cooper.

Anderson spent a week with the Raiders earlier this month without playing in a game and played for the Panthers over the first two-plus months of the year. He ran 24 times for 101 yards and caught a 24-yard touchdown pass while backing up Christian McCaffrey.

Anderson doesn’t figure to see much playing time this week if Gurley’s healthy, but Week 16’s results could leave the Rams without anything to play for in terms of playoff seeding in the finale. They rested Gurley in that situation last season.