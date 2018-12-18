Ron Rivera is pragmatic about his future

Getty Images

Hired in 2012, Panthers coach Ron Rivera quietly has put together seven seasons in Carolina. Six losses in a row have increased speculation that it could be seven and done for Rivera.

“I can’t tell you,” Rivera told reporters on Tuesday regarding his status, via the Associated Press. “I have been through this a couple of times during my first two seasons here, but at the end of the day it comes to one person — that’s the only one that knows.”

He’s referring to the owner of the team. And the owner has become David Tepper, who purchased the team from founder Jerry Richardson and who suddenly has a plausible reason to consider his options given that the Panthers have lost six games in a row and have gone from near-certain playoff berth to near-certain not.

Signed through 2020, Rivera will have financial security, if Tepper decides to make a change. Rivera also could end up with a new job; already, speculation has emerged in some circles that Rivera could move to the top of the list in Tampa, if/when (when) the Buccaneers fire Dirk Koetter.