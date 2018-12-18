Ron Rivera not ready to shut Cam Newton down yet

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is obviously broken. But as long as he’s willing — and he apparently is — and as long as the Panthers have any mathematical chance, it appears they’re going to let him keep playing.

“There’s still a slim glimmer, so we’ll see,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters this morning. “We’ll continue to focus on playing football.”

Rivera followed up with his usual conditions — that he hasn’t talked to the doctors or athletic training staff or Newton yet, conversations he purposely schedules for after his day-after media briefings — but there seems to be no movement at the moment to park Newton because of his ailing right shoulder.

Asked if a clearly less-than-100 percent Newton still gave him the best chance to beat the Falcons this week, Rivera replied: “I believe in Cam. So we’ll leave it at that.”

At 6-8, the glimmer is slim indeed. And things may change later this week as Rivera gets the medical consultations he’s avoided to this point, before the move into the offseason mode.