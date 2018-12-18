Saints are best, Rams are worst in points allowed over last six games

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2018, 9:02 AM EST
Getty Images

Halfway through the season, the Rams looked like the best team in the NFC behind Jared Goff, and the Saints next in line with Drew Brees leading the way. Those teams have since diverged, with the Saints now cruising toward home-field advantage while the Rams are just holding on trying not to lose a bye week. And a big part of that is the fact that Brees is playing better than Goff.

But a bigger part is on defense, where the Saints have played very well — and the Rams have played very poorly — over the second half of the season.

In fact, over the last six games, the Rams have allowed an NFL-high 188 points, and the Saints have allowed an NFL-low 74 points.

As great as the Rams were in the first half of this season — and they were great, with an 8-0 record and a +109 point differential — they’ve been mediocre at best over the second half of the season, with a 3-3 record and a -4 point differential. The Saints, meanwhile, have been 5-1 with an NFL-best +106 point differential since the halfway point of the season.

If it’s a Rams-Saints NFC Championship Game, it’s easy to see which defense should be trusted, and that’s the one that leads the league in points allowed over the last six games.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Saints are best, Rams are worst in points allowed over last six games

  1. Bears fans and other NFC contenders…read this article again. The Saints have defense this year to go with their offense. They have a running game & a passing game. Most complete team easily….oh and Dome field advantage.

  3. These are the moments where I can state Pro Football Focus is an absolute sham. It was week 6 or 7 they had the Rams as the number 1 defense in the NFL.

    Aaron Donald was a wrecking ball but they were giving up big plays on the back end with Talib out. Their linebackers were getting gashed on runs and passed once offensive players made it past the defensive line.

    Anybody with 2 eyes could see their offense was carrying the team.

  4. “If it’s a Rams-Saints NFC Championship Game, it’s easy to see which defense should be trusted”

    That’s a pretty silly statement considering the basis of this article. If both of these teams end up in the NFC Championship I would trust the defense that has played better of the 4-5 more games it will take to get to that point for them. Where they are now is a function of how they have played the last half of the season. Where they are 2 weeks before the Superbowl will be a function of how they play over the next month+.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!