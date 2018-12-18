Saints were down to last healthy offensive linemen

Getty Images

The Saints generally activate seven offensive linemen each week, which can make the margin thin if injuries pop up.

They did last night, which means they finished the game with no one in reserve, and thinner than they’ve been.

Via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, backup left tackle Jermon Bushrod left last night’s game against the Panthers with an undisclosed injury, and center Max Unger didn’t return after being checked for a concussion. They were already without left tackle Terron Amrstead, forcing them to scramble a bit. Unger missed the entire second half, while Bushrod was injured on the failed two-point conversion which was picked off and returned by Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson.

Seventh-round rookie Will Clapp came in at left guard while Andrus Peat slid out to tackle, while 2017 undrafted rookie Camerom Tom replaced Unger in the middle on the road.

“I felt like they stepped in and did a great job,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “That’s a tough situation.”

It’s be much tougher when the competition improves in the playoffs, though the Panthers defensive was doing its defend-the-Alamo best (sacking Drew Brees twice and limiting him to 203 passing yards and an interception).