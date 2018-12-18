Seahawks place Jordan Simmons on IR

Getty Images

The Seahawks placed offensive guard Jordan Simmons on injured reserve. He injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

They announced the signing of rookie running back Bo Scarbrough off of Jacksonville’s practice squad as the corresponding move. That move was reported earlier in the day.

Simmons started three games this season in place of D.J. Fluker at right guard, and the Seahawks rushed for 273 yards against the Rams in Week 10, 214 yards in Week 14 against the Vikings and 168 on Sunday against the 49ers. Simmons appeared in three other games.

The Seahawks claimed Simmons off waivers from the Raiders on Sept. 2.

Simmons spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.