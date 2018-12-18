Six Pro Bowl rookies doesn’t include Leonard or Vander Esch

AP

Six rookies made the 2019 Pro Bowl, but auspicious by their absence were two leading candidates for defensive rookie of the year.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch did not make the cut.

The problem for Leonard and Vander Esch is the position they play. As weakside linebackers in a 4-3, they get judged by outside linebackers — pass-rushers — in the 3-4.

The Cowboys tried to get around that in 2016, nominating weakside linebacker Sean Lee as an inside linebacker. He didn’t make the original list but ended up going as an injury replacement. Lee also made first-team All-Pro that season, which is a higher honor anyway.

The AFC’s outside linebackers are Von Miller, Jadeveon Clowney and Dee Ford, and the inside linebackers are C.J. Mosley and Benardrick McKinney. The NFC’s outside linebackers are Khalil Mack, Ryan Kerrigan and Anthony Barr, and the inside linebackers are Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner.

Both Leonard and Vander Esch deserved the honor. Both still could make the Pro Bowl as alternates.

Leonard leads the league in tackles with 146, more than any rookie through 13 games in NFL history. He also has seven sacks, four forced fumbles, seven pass breakups and an interception.

Vander Esch, who has started only nine games, has 117 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Chargers safety Derwin James, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward already have punched their tickets as rookies. Lindsay is the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.