Texans waive Sammie Coates

The Texans waived receiver Sammie Coates on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coates thanked the Texans on Twitter.

Coates, 25, played 37 offensive snaps and 137 on special teams in 12 games with the Texans this season. He caught one pass for 12 yards.

The Steelers drafted Coates in the third round in 2015. He played two seasons in Pittsburgh before the Steelers dealt him to Cleveland last year.

Coates played last season in Cleveland. The Browns waived him out of the 2018 preseason, and the Texans claimed him off waivers.