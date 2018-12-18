Titans put Logan Ryan on IR, promote Kenneth Durden

Getty Images

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan announced on Monday that he broke his leg during the team’s shutout win over the Giants in Week 15 and the team made a roster move reflecting that development on Tuesday.

Ryan has been placed on injured reserve and will not be eligible to play again until the 2019 season. Cornerback Kenneth Durden has been elevated from the practice squad to take his place on the roster.

Ryan had 76 tackles, four sacks and eight passes defended in his 14 starts for Tennessee this year. He’s under contract with the Titans for one more season.

Durden played 11 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps in five appearances for the Titans earlier this year. LeShaun Sims will likely join Malcolm Butler and Adoree' Jackson as the top cornerback trio the rest of the way.