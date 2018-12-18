Titans tight end Delanie Walker out of walking boot

Getty Images

Delanie Walker‘s season with the Tennessee Titans lasted all of 39 snaps before a dislocated and fractured ankle in the team’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Walker is making progress in his recovery, even if his hopes of being able to return this year remains out of reach. According to the team’s website, Walker said he recently was able to shed his walking boot and has been doing workouts in a pool.

“I still have a ways to go,” Walker said. “That’s what everyone is asking me — What’s the time limit? That’s something we don’t know. This is the type of injury you don’t want to rush.”

Walker had caught four passes for 52 yards against the Dolphins prior to his injury. It will be just the first time in six seasons with Tennessee than Walker has not managed to catch at least 60 passes and only the second season in which he gained less than 800 yards.

Walker is now able to walk on a treadmill after being cleared to do so in the last two weeks.