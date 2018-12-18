Tom Brady lands on Pro Bowl roster for 14th time

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t done yet.

Amid mounting chatter that the hot breath of Father Time has landed on his neck, Brady nevertheless qualified for the Pro Bowl for the 14th time. As noted by Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, that ties an NFL record.

Of course, Brady rarely actually plays in the Pro Bowl. But making it continues to be a significant accomplishment, even if reputation helped him in a season during which other AFC quarterbacks (Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, Ben Roethlisberger) arguably are more deserving.

Brady’s actual goal continues to be the game played the Sunday after the Pro Bowl, and it would be unwise to rule him out despite concerns that he’s taking too many hits and in turn throwing the ball too soon to avoid taking more hits and perhaps feeling those hits like never before. When the single-elimination round starts, no one will have more experience in the postseason than Brady, and it will come in handy — especially as younger and less tenured quarterbacks freak out in moments that have become commonplace for Brady.