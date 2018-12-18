Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Looking for signs of progress from Bills QB Josh Allen.

Dolphins S Reshad Jones isn’t thrilled about his role.

Assessing the vulnerabilities of the Patriots.

Said Jets QB Sam Darnold of Aaron Rodgers, “Just from that aspect it’s fun as a quarterback knowing how hard the position is, knowing how hard it is to play, it’s really cool to be able to watch someone really make it look so easy.”

Maxx Williams led Ravens tight ends in playing time on Sunday.

Joe Mixon is trying to be the first Bengals player to lead the AFC in rushing since 1968.

Breaking down one of Browns QB Baker Mayfield‘s touchdown passes.

Steelers rookies had an impact in the win over the Patriots.

Acquiring WR DeAndre Carter has paid off for the Texans.

DL Tyquan Lewis is making his presence felt for the Colts.

RB Leonard Fournette hasn’t developed the way the Jaguars expected when they drafted him.

The Titans have to replace CB Logan Ryan for the rest of the season.

Will Mike Shanahan be in the mix for the Broncos head coaching job?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is jumping into the cereal game.

RB Melvin Gordon hopes to return for the Chiefs this week.

Raiders QB Derek Carr suggested Fresno as a location for 2019 home games.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett popped up on a list of the year’s worst coaching decisions.

Is Hard Knocks in the Giants’ future?

QB Nick Foles is back in a familiar spot for the Eagles.

Sunday’s win was Washington’s first after trailing at halftime since 2016.

The Bears used four-man pressure well on Sunday.

The season has fizzled out for his team, but Lions WR Kenny Golladay is making a name for himself.

What’s the case for the Packers keeping WR Randall Cobb?

FB C.J. Ham and TE David Morgan helped the Vikings run game get in gear.

Looking for fast fixes for what ails the Falcons.

A call to shut down QB Cam Newton comes from the Panthers website.

The Saints keep getting off to slow starts.

LB Adarius Taylor missed Sunday’s game in anticipation of the birth of his child.

What changes are coming for the Cardinals?

Diving into theories about what’s wrong with the Rams.

Sunday was a good day for 49ers DL DeForest Buckner.

LB K.J. Wright and G D.J. Fluker could return for the Seahawks this week.