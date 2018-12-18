Washington places Joshua Holsey on IR, signs Harlan Miller

Getty Images

Washington placed cornerback Joshua Holsey on injured reserve Tuesday with a partially torn ACL.

Holsey, a seventh-round pick in 2017, began the season on the non-football injury list after dropping a table on his foot at the outset of training camp. Washington waived him last month and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He earned a promotion last week and played in the victory over the Jaguars, his only game action of the season.

Washington signed defensive back Harlan Miller to take Holsey’s roster spot.

Miller, 24, entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2016. He played seven games, with two starts at free safety, in his two seasons in Arizona.

He has remained a free agent since the Cardinals waived him out of the preseason.

Washington also announced the signings of defensive back Alex Carter, running back Russell Hansbrough and receiver Montay Crockett to its practice squad.