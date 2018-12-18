Washington S Montae Nicholson arrested for assault and battery

Getty Images

Washington safety Montae Nicholson was arrested in Virginia early on Tuesday morning.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a call about a fight around 2 a.m. and determined that Nicholson and a woman named Sydney Maggiore had assaulted another man and woman. The altercation reportedly started after Nicholson or Maggiore honked their horn at the other two.

Nicholson is accused of assaulting the man while Maggiore is accused of assaulting both of the other parties. She also allegedly hit the other woman with a bottle.

Nicholson and Maggiore were both arrested for assault and battery. Nicholson also faces a charge of public intoxication while Maggiore has also been charged with malicious wounding.

Nicholson, who has appeared in every game this season, was released on a $2,500 bond. The Loudoun Times-Mirror reports Maggiore is being held without bond.