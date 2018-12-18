Week 16 power rankings

Getty Images

1. Saints (12-2; last week No. 2): With two home games to end the season and the No. 1 seed in reach, the Saints probably can put the suitcases away until it’s time to go to Atlanta.

2. Chargers (11-3; No. 4): There’s a new new sheriff in town.

3. Chiefs (11-3; No. 1): Nope, come January no one will be mentioning that the Chiefs haven’t won a home playoff game since Joe Montana was the quarterback.

4. Bears (10-4; No. 6): With the Rams slumping, the No. 2 seed remains a possibility.

5. Rams (11-3; No. 3): Maybe the right answer to Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz is “Nick Foles.”

6. Texans (10-4; No. 8): The franchise’s first-ever bye is inching closer and closer.

7. Steelers (8-5-1; No. 13): This year, there’s a chance the seemingly inevitable postseason rematch with the Patriots comes in the wild-card round.

8. Patriots (9-5; No. 5): Write them off, and then they rebound. Will they be able to do it this time?

9. Ravens (8-6; No. 10): A team that could run the table is still scratching and clawing for a seat there.

10. Colts (8-6; No. 12): A team that could run the table is still scratching and clawing for a seat there.

11. Titans (8-6; No. 11): A team that could run the table is still scratching and clawing for a seat there.

12. Cowboys (8-6; No. 7): The problem with “must” win games is that it’s hard to get motivated when the team finally finds itself in one that isn’t.

13. Seahawks (8-6; No. 9): Sunday’s loss to the 49ers makes Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs even bigger.

14. Vikings (7-6-1; No. 15): The planets don’t line up often for the Vikings, but when they do it’s memorable.

15. Eagles (7-7; No. 16): Break out the dog masks and grease the light poles, Philly.

16. Browns (6-7-1; No. 18): However the rest of the seasons turn out, Browns fans should be thrilled for what’s to come.

17. Broncos (6-8; No. 17): They’re now one loss away from consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

18. Washington (7-7; No. 23): The future starter for the AAF’s San Diego Fleet beat a team that should be in the AAF.

19. Dolphins (7-7; No. 14): Whatever changes may come in Miami, it’s likely time for a new quarterback.

20. Panthers (6-8; No. 20): The Panthers are going to have to make some short-term and long-term decisions about Cam Newton.

21. Packers (5-8-1; No. 19): Right after the Packers made Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history, he stopped playing like it.

22. Giants (5-9; No. 21): The Giants will continue to be stuck in a bizarre state of limbo until they get their next quarterback.

23. Bills (5-9; No. 26): Josh Allen would be a candidate for offensive rookie of the year, if anyone were paying attention.

24. Lions (5-9; No. 22): Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia can help the team that beat the Pats in the Super Bowl get back to the playoffs by beating the Vikings.

25. Bengals (6-8; No. 27): It’s still better than losing in the wild-card round.

26. 49ers (4-10; No. 28): Will they re-take the division in 2019?

27. Buccaneers (5-9; No. 24): Will they re-take the division, ever?

28. Falcons (5-9; No. 31): At least they won’t get tantalizingly close to playing in the Super Bowl they’ll be hosting.

29. Jets (4-10; No. 25): Sam Darnold looks the part, which is all the Jets can really hope for.

30. Raiders (3-11; No. 29): They’ll be leaving Oakland with a whimper not a bang.

31. Jaguars (4-10; No. 30): It may be easier to list who won’t be fired than who will be fired once this debacle of a season ends.

32. Cardinals (3-11; No. 32): Seeing how hard Larry Fitzgerald plays despite being on such a bad team is one of his most impressive career accomplishments.