Aaron Rodgers has a groin injury

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has appeared on the injury report in every week since Week One due to a knee injury. For Week 16, the Packers have disclosed another injury.

Rodgers also has a groin injury. Although he fully participated in practice on Wednesday, perhaps the injury provides the basis for coach Joe Philbin’s hesitation to declare that Rodgers will start on Sunday against the Jets.

Rodgers has said he’ll play, but a groin injury can go in multiple different ways. On multiple past occasions for NFL players, a groin injury became hernia surgery.

It’s too early to worry about that outcome for Rodgers. But if there’s any concern that this is more than a muscle pull, it’s all the more reason to shut Rodgers down for the rest of the season.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Packers were defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow), receiver Randall Cobb (concussion), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb), guard Lucas Patrick (illness), cornerback Will Redmond (shoulder), punter J.K. Scott (illness), and tackle Jason Spriggs (concussion). Limited were tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), receiver Jake Kumerow (hand), running back Jamaal Williams (toe).