Aaron Rodgers says he’s playing Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
When Packers head coach Joe Philbin spoke to the media on Wednesday, he opted not to reveal whether or not Aaron Rodgers would start at quarterback against the Jets on Sunday.

Rodgers took a different approach when he spoke to reporters later in the day. Rodgers had previously chafed at suggestions he’d shut it down with the Packers out of the playoff race and said he would be playing this weekend despite the team’s dismal spot in the standings.

“Yes — It’s about leadership, how can I stand here and say these games don’t matter … that’s not the way I lead. I’m super competitive,” Rodgers said, via Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

Some with the Packers might prefer to move in a different direction given the knee and groin injuries he’s already dealt with the season and the size of his contract in the years to come, but it appears those hopes will go unrealized.

  5. Two games until the couch for the rest of the season for the highest paid NFL player ever. Must be nice!

  6. Well, good I guess. The games will be more entertaining but that’s a big investment to risk on nothing games.

  10. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm
    Does anybody really believe Rodgers want to play in this meaningless game? Why, so he can makes excuses like the ball stuck to his hand when he throws the ball into the turf or the the wind lifted the ball when he throws the ball over his receiver’s head?
    No, Rodgers has already informed Philbin he will not be playing.
    —————————-
    The troll says what……

  13. Pretty crazy how easy-going teams are with their highest paid players. They play meaningless games late in the season which I suppose you can argue means it’s pretty likely that even if he was moderately injured he’d be back at 100% for the start of next season. But they also typically leave starting QBs in all the way to the end in both blowout wins and losses for no other reason other than “that’s how things are done.”

  14. I do t know. I get it. But why not let Kizer and Boyle play a half each these next two games? It really first matter if they win. In fact there are a bunch of teams a half game behind them.

    If he does play be Workman-like. Don’t do the championship belt thing after a 5-yard TD against the Jets. (Yes, I’ve soured a bit on #12)

  15. Yes, the backup isn’t equipped to throw it away and then chastise the receiver to make it look like his fault in front of 70k fans…

  16. He wants to add to his record number of throw always. Hey, he was just voted in to the Pro Bowl, now he wants to sling it all over in garbage time to prove the voters right.

  17. Not a leader?.. well, there it is, in print. He’s trying his best to lead

    Aloof/doesn’t care.. wouldn’t he mail it in, if that were the case?

    Not tough?.. he’s played through injury all year

    … What else you got, haters?

  20. Why can QB and coach be on the same page…. even if it is only for 2 more games.

    Simple answer Aaron… “I will do what the Coach says, I want to play, But I will do what is best for the team.”

    Very simple honest and takes the ball out of your court…

    Unless you wan the ball in your court which means it is all about you….

    good luck next year GB with the highest paid player in the NFL.. which equates to the thinness o-line depth because you can pay for good players…..

  21. I have to admit that the dandys posting here never cease to amuse me with their shallow thinking.

    Keep ‘er up guys. It’s been a tough season to be a Packers fan and I can really use the laughs.

    Go Pack!

