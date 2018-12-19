Aaron Rodgers says he’s playing Sunday

Getty Images

When Packers head coach Joe Philbin spoke to the media on Wednesday, he opted not to reveal whether or not Aaron Rodgers would start at quarterback against the Jets on Sunday.

Rodgers took a different approach when he spoke to reporters later in the day. Rodgers had previously chafed at suggestions he’d shut it down with the Packers out of the playoff race and said he would be playing this weekend despite the team’s dismal spot in the standings.

“Yes — It’s about leadership, how can I stand here and say these games don’t matter … that’s not the way I lead. I’m super competitive,” Rodgers said, via Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

Some with the Packers might prefer to move in a different direction given the knee and groin injuries he’s already dealt with the season and the size of his contract in the years to come, but it appears those hopes will go unrealized.