At least one team is plotting a run at Jim Harbaugh

Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh has said he won’t return to the NFL, that he won’t leave Michigan after his team’s bowl game. That won’t stop someone from trying to get his attention.

Per a league source, at least one team plans to make a run at Jim Harbaugh after the NFL season ends. Whether he’ll bite remains to be seen, but the team in question is prepared to put the kind of money on the table that will get Harbaugh’s attention.

Chris Simms recently suggested on PFT Live that one team is indeed waiting for a chance to interview Jim Harbaugh. Simms wouldn’t name the team, and I’ve yet to be able to track down the team’s identity. But there’s at least one team that will try to get Jim Harbaugh to come back to the NFL after four years at his alma mater.

Four years. That’s the key number. From the Raiders to the University of San Diego to Stanford to the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh has stayed at each stop exactly four years. And now that his fourth year at Michigan is ending, someone will be making a run at him.

Again, he has said he’s not leaving. Maybe he won’t. But someone will try to get him to. Soon.