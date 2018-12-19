Baker Mayfield has no regrets about anything he said about Hue Jackson

AP

Baker Mayfield doesn’t regret anything he did or said to or about Hue Jackson after the Browns’ 35-20 victory over the Bengals on Nov. 25.

“No, I said what I said,’’ Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It’s another week. We have to hit the reset button. We have to be able to come in, be able to block out the distractions, block out the outside noise like we have week to week every time this season and be able to do our job.”

Mayfield declined Jackson’s attempted hug after the game, offering a quick handshake instead. The rookie explained he was mad that Jackson defected to a division rival so soon after his firing and later called Jackson “fake” in an Instagram debate with ESPN’s Damien Woody.

But Mayfield intimated Wednesday he has had contact with Jackson since his comments. After being asked whether he or Jackson has reached out, Mayfield said “no comment.”

Jackson has declined multiple requests in Cincinnati this week, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports, and Bengals coach Marvin Lewis wouldn’t talk about Jackson during a conference call with Browns beat reporters Wednesday.

The Browns have seen Jackson since his departure, with Mayfield and Damarious Randall making news for the greetings they offered their former head coach while in Cincinnati. But on Sunday, Jackson returns to Cleveland on the opposing sideline.

It remains to be seen how Browns fans will greet Jackson, but your guess probably is a good one.

“Obviously, people are entitled to their own opinion,’’ Mayfield said. “I’ve said that, but we’ll see. I’m not going to take any guesses, but like I said, you have to block out the noise. You have to block out distractions. You have to be able to do your job. That’s something we’re going to do regardless, is focus on doing our job.”