Buccaneers promote Jeremiah Ledbetter to active roster

The Buccaneers placed a couple of players on injured reserve on Tuesday and they’ve now filled both of the open roster spots.

The team announced that they have promoted defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad to the active roster. They promoted tight end Donnie Ernsberger from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Ledbetter was a Lions sixth-round pick in 2017 and played in every game for Detroit last season. He had 14 tackles and a half-sack in those appearances, but failed to make the team out of training camp this summer.

Ledbetter’s promotion leaves the Bucs with 10 defensive linemen as they prepare to face the Cowboys this weekend.