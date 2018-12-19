C.J. Goodwin returns to practice

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin returned to practice Wednesday.

Goodwin went on injured reserve Nov. 1 with a broken forearm.

His return opens a 21-day window in which the Cowboys will have to add him to the active roster or he will remain on injured reserve the rest of the season.

The Cowboys used one of their short-term injured reserve spots on receiver Noah Brown.

Goodwin appeared in two games this season, playing three snaps on defensive and 32 on special teams.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday morning that Ezekiel Elliott will practice. Elliott missed last Wednesday as a rest day.

Left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo‘s injured eye is improving, and he participated in the walk-through Wednesday morning.

Right guard Zack Martin (knee) was expected to work on the side, Garrett said, and receiver Tavon Austin‘s practice schedule was expected to remain the same as last week with a limited practice as he works his way back from a groin injury.