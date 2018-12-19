Calais Campbell knows Jaguars are playing for their jobs

Getty Images

The Jaguars went out and signed veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell because of his skills on the field, but also for the wisdom he could bring to a young team.

So it would be worth listening to for many of them, as the 32-year-old Campbell understands jobs are on the line over the last two weeks of a season gone wrong.

“It’s always better to end on a good note, especially when you are kind of playing for your job, playing for the job of the person next to you, playing for the coaches job, front office, everybody,” Campbell said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Right now the better we play, the more people keep their jobs. When you are out here competing, you have to play for everybody. My motivation is to play my best ball to set the standard no matter what the circumstances are.”

The Jaguars have already started clearing out the dead wood, cutting safety Barry Church last week, and more changes are certainly coming. And Campbell’s been through enough in the league to know that guys are sorting themselves out down the stretch, providing evidence that will be used to judge them in the future.