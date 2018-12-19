Cardinals claim Pharoh Cooper off waivers

Getty Images

Pharoh Cooper is heading to the desert.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the former Rams return man was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals.

The Rams released Cooper yesterday, after he failed to live up to last year’s standards in his limited work since returning from injured reserve (21.3 yards per kickoff return, 6.0 yards per punt return).

The fact he was an All-Pro returner last year (when he averaged 27.4 and 12.5, respectively) practically guaranteed he’d get another chance, and since the Cardinals have such a good spot in the claiming order, it makes sense to take a free look.