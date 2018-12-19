Chris Harris heads to injured reserve

Getty Images

When Broncos cornerback Chris Harris broke a bone in his leg a couple of weeks ago, he and the team expressed hope that he’d return to action this season.

The Broncos have lost two games since Harris was injured and that put an end to their playoff hopes along with the rationale for bringing the veteran back before the year is out. Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that the team has signed cornerback Craig Mager with Harris heading to injured reserve.

Mager was a Chargers third-round pick in 2015 and landed on their injured reserve list after the first game of this season. He was released from that list a short time later. He had 40 tackles and an interception in 24 total games for the Chargers.

Harris had 49 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in his 12 starts. He’s signed through the 2019 season, which would be his ninth as a member of the Broncos.