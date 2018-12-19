Christian McCaffrey closing in on 1,000 rushing yards, 100 catches

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has had a big season, and he’s closing in on a mark that only two other players in NFL history have achieved.

McCaffrey has 979 rushing yards and 94 catches this season, meaning he’s highly likely to top 1,000 yards and 100 catches before the season is over. If he does that, he’ll be just the third player in NFL history to hit both of those marks in the same year.

The only other players to do it are Matt Forte of the Bears, who had 1,038 rushing yards and 102 catches in 2014, and LaDainian Tomlinson of the Chargers, who had 1,645 rushing yards and 100 catches in 2003.

The Panthers’ current six-game losing streak has them out of the playoff race and without much to play for over the last two weeks of the season. But McCaffrey’s impressive season is one thing worth watching in Carolina, and he may soon have a rare 1,000-yard, 100-catch year.