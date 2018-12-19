Dalvin Cook wins NFC offensive player of week award

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wanted to run the ball more. And the Vikings did. And running back Dalvin Cook benefited from that.

Cook, who ran for a career-high 136 yards and added a career-best two touchdowns, is the NFC’s offensive player of the week.

A torn ACL in Week Four of 2017 derailed a promising rookie season. A hamstring injury wiped out six games in 2018. Now healthy and part of an offensive approach that values the run, Cook has had one big game, and he could have even more — if new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski continues to dial up the run.

Overall, the Vikings ran for 220 yards (highest total in more than three years) against the Dolphins, fueling a season-high 41 points.

If the Vikings have any real hope of making it to the playoffs or advancing beyond the wild-card round when they get there, they’ll need to get the ball to Cook, and Cook will need to get the ball up the field.

  2. Biggest untold story of the Vikings, and Cooks, success last week was the return of blocking TE David Morgan from an injury. No coincidence that the offense struggled when he was out for a few weeks. Skol Vikes.

  6. The guy has played in 13 games so far in two seasons and only has two 100 yd games. Miami has given up over 100 yds rushing in 10 games so far this year. Alan, you might want to wait at least one more week before ordering his gold jacket!

  7. Miami linebacker #55 was taunting the crowd before the game. It was thus even better to see Cook’s spin move take #55 right out of his jockstrap as he tackled thin air.

  8. Actually, Jones has three 100 yd games with an overall 5.5 yds/attempt. Cook is averaging 4.76/attempt. And we got him 141 picks after you selected Cook.
    —————–
    ariani1985 says:

    December 19, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Just think the lowly packers passed on him twice and their best RB is on IR and has never rushed for 100 yards in a game! Let that sink in!

  9. Trollful says:
    Amazing how the Dolphins defense makes this award so much easier to achieve week after week for opponents, that’s 5 times this season alone!

    You forgot to mention how the poor defense is all Tannehill’s fault.

  12. It’s too simple to say that Zimmer wanted to run the ball more. It isn’t about calling more running plays, it’s about being committed to the run even if it doesn’t always work, going back to plays that have worked, calling the kinds of plays that take advantage of what the playmakers do best, putting Cousins under center more often so play action will work, and not being so predictable. Cook has been fully healthy for quite a while now but DeFilippo inexplicably treated him like a nuisance who had to be given the ball every once in a while rather than one of the most explosive players on the team.

