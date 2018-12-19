DeSean Jackson practicing Wednesday

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Bucs’ practice report will indicate whether Jackson was a full participant or whether he was limited.

Jackson has missed the past three games with a left thumb injury.

Jackson said earlier in the week he was “hopeful” of returning this week against the Cowboys.

Jackson originally injured his thumb in the season opener. He continued to play with it until re-injuring it in the Week 12 game against the Giants.

In 11 games, Jackson has made 40 catches for 750 yards and four touchdowns.