Devin Bush will enter the 2019 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Rashan Gary isn’t the only Michigan defensive player giving up his remaining eligibility in order to enter the pool for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Devin Bush announced on Wednesday that he will also be moving up to the professional ranks. Bush hurt his hip in the Wolverines’ loss to Ohio State last month and said in his announcement that he has not been cleared to practice or play in the Peach Bowl, so that game will go down as the final one of his college career.

Bush was named a first- or second-team All-American by a variety of outlets over the last two seasons and he was the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 2018. He had 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception over the last two seasons in Ann Arbor.

Bush’s father, also named Devin, was a Falcons first-round pick in 1995 and played 116 NFL games. The younger Bush is generally viewed as a prospect who will be off the board in the first two days of the draft, although his recovery from the injury and performance in pre-draft workouts will determine exactly where he falls.