Doug Pederson: It’s a one-game season for us

The Eagles improved their chances of making it to the postseason by beating the Rams last Sunday night, but there’s still work for them to do to book a spot.

There’s also a need for other results to go their way, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that the team can’t be thinking about those things. Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that “we control what we can control” and the only thing on that list right now is Sunday’s game against the Texans.

“We understand. We know where we’re at and what we need to get done,” Pederson said. “It’s no different than last week. It’s a one-game season for us, and it’s a resilient group. Backs were against the wall. They came out and played well the other night and we’re going to need that again this week.”

Pederson was asked if he thinks his team plays better when their backs are against the wall. He said the situation brings a “heightened awareness” to the task at hand, but went back to the need to keep things simple by pointing out that everyone “owning their job” will get the team where they want to go.