Eddie Jackson out of practice Wednesday

After Bears safety Eddie Jackson injured his ankle while intercepting a pass in last Sunday’s win over the Packers, head coach Matt Nagy said the injury was diagnosed as a sprain and that the team would have a better idea about his outlook in a the next few days.

Wednesday brought the first update from Nagy. The coach said that Jackson, who was named a Pro Bowler on Tuesday, would not practice as the team began on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Bears have locked up the division, but are still in the mix for a bye in the first round. Having Jackson on the field would help that effort, but would come at the risk of leaving him at less than 100 percent for a playoff game at any point in the postseason.

Thursday and Friday will bring further clarity on Jackson’s status. That’s also the case for linebacker Aaron Lynch, who Nagy said is out of practice with an elbow injury.