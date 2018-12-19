Eric Berry a full participant in practice for first time all season

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry said after last Thursday’s game he “felt pretty good.” Apparently he did and does.

Berry fully participated in practice Wednesday, the first time all season the Chiefs have given him that designation. He was limited last week before his 2018 debut.

Berry played 30 snaps, all in the first half, in the loss to the Chargers.

Offensive guard Cam Erving (knee) also was a full participant as were receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tailbone). Running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) was limited.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (knee) and receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) did not practice.