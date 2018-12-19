Falcons rule out Devonta Freeman return

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said a couple of weeks ago that he was hopeful that running back Devonta Freeman would be able to return from injured reserve before the end of the season.

Quinn won’t see that hope realized. The coach said on 92.9 The Game that Freeman “won’t make it back” to the active roster before the year is out.

It was more surprising that the team was open to bringing Freeman back two weeks ago than it is to hear that he won’t be playing again. The Falcons have been out of the playoff race for a while and Freeman missed three games with knee trouble before the groin surgery that sent him to I.R.

The dual injuries mean Freeman, who is signed through 2022, only played in two games this season. He ran 14 times for 68 yards and caught five passes for 23 yards in those contests.