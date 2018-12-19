Frank Gore heads to IR, ends streak of 126 consecutive games

Getty Images

One of the most durable running backs in NFL history won’t be able to play the last two games of the season.

Dolphins running back Frank Gore was placed on injured reserve today, ending his season and ending his streak of 126 consecutive games played. That streak was the longest active streak among any NFL running back, wide receiver or tight end. He had also started 122 consecutive games, which was the longest for any NFL running back since Eddie George started 130 in a row from 1996 to 2004.

Although Gore will turn 36 in May, he hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire. After another strong season this year, he is fourth in NFL history with 14,478 rushing yards and fifth in NFL history with 18,544 yards from scrimmage.

Gore, who becomes a free agent in May, may well add to those totals, but he’ll have to start a new consecutive games streak in 2019.