Giants activate wideout Cody Latimer from IR

The Giants don’t need a single player to help make a playoff push, but they do have a need for a healthy wide receiver.

The team announced that wideout Cody Latimer was activated off injured reserve, and that defensive back Antonio Hamilton was placed on IR to make the roster spot.

Latimer went on IR in October with a hamstring issue. The former second-round pick of the Broncos was the Giants’ No. 3 receiver before that, catching six passes for 108 yards in the first four games.

They have issues now, and need some cover at the position for the final two. With Odell Beckham‘s status up in the air because of his quad injury, and Russell Shepard showing up in a boot earlier this week because of an ankle sprain, the Giants are a bit short there.