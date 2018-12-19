Grady Jarrett named NFC defensive player of the week

AP

It’s been a miserable season for the Falcons, but last Sunday was a welcome diversion from the usual results.

The Falcons routed the Cardinals 40-14 to end a five-game losing streak and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett played a leading role in the victory.

Jarrett had two of the team’s seven sacks and forced Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to fumble on one of them. Brian Poole recovered and the Falcons scored a touchdown a few plays later to extend their lead to 17-7 in the second quarter.

Jarrett was named the NFC defensive player of the year in recognition of that effort. The two sacks moved him up to six on the year, which represents a career high as Jarrett moves toward the end of his rookie deal and possible free agency this offseason.