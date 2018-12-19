Hall of Fame president David Baker gets five-year extension

Getty Images

David Baker will remain as president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after getting a five-year extension to lead the museum, per Alison Matas of the Akron Beacon-Journal.

“I think we collectively have an opportunity to do something very special in Canton,” Baker said. “I think we’ve come a long ways in five years. I wish I was much younger because I’d be there forever.”

Baker took over the job in 2014 and will oversee a nearly $900 million development project around the site, per Barry Wilner of the Associated Press.. He has previously been the mayor of Irvine, Calif. and was the commissioner of the Arena Football League before moving into the president and CEO role in Canton, Ohio.

“First, we are thrilled to have David Baker continue to lead the Pro Football Hall of Fame into the future,” the Hall’s Chairman of the Board, Randy Hunt, said Monday in a statement. “His vision, determination and leadership have transformed the Hall and its brand since he arrived in Canton. In addition, having David serve as the Chairman of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village will hopefully ensure that this once-in-a-lifetime project will become as great as envisioned.”