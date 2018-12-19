James Conner: I’m not ready yet

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he hoped for a “productive Wednesday” from running back James Conner as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain, but it appears any work he does this week won’t help the team against the Saints this weekend.

Conner has missed the last two games because of the injury and told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t feel like he’s recovered enough to return to the lineup.

“I’m trying. It’s day by day. … I can walk around fine. I’m not limping around, but when I’m out there on the field, cutting and stuff, I’m not ready yet,” Conner said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

Jaylen Samuels has started with Conner out of action and is coming off of a 172-yard outing against the Patriots. Stevan Ridley is the other running back on the depth chart.